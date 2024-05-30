The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report released on Thursday showed a net income of ₹2.11 lakh crore in the financial year 2024, up from ₹87,420 crore in the previous year. This increase was due to a jump in interest income from foreign securities.

The Reserve Bank of India saw a gain of ₹83,616 crore from foreign exchange transactions during the year, while interest income from foreign securities rose to ₹65,328 crore, which allowed it to increase the size of its contingency fund, the report showed.

The RBI's balance sheet size increased by 11.08% during the financial year to ₹70.48 lakh crore.

