RBI approves appointment of Pralay Mondal as CSB Bank’s interim MD and CEO

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal, Deputy Managing Director, CSB Bank as interim Managing Director and CEO, for three months from April 1, or till the appointment of a regular Managing Director and CEO, whichever is earlier.

In its letter on March 23, it has also advised the lender to apply for the appointment of a regular Managing Director and CEO containing a panel of at least two names in the order of preference, at the earliest.

This was disclosed by the CSB Bank in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The bank had on January 8 announced the decision of CVR Rajendran, Managing Director and CEO, to take early retirement due to health reasons. He will continue in the office of the Managing Director and CEO till the close of office hours on March 31.