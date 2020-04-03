RBI halves trading hours for financial markets across the board

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to curtail trading hours for the financial markets across the board to four hours (from 10 am to 2 pm) from April 7 to April 17 as the Covid-19 outbreak-related restrictions have resulted in dislocations, adversely impacting the functioning of the markets.
The central bank, in a statement, said staff and IT resources have been severely affected, posing operational and logistic risks. The thinning out of activity is impacting market liquidity and increasing volatility of financial prices, it added.
In order to minimise these risks and ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory controls while optimising thin resources and ensuring safety of personnel, it has been decided to revise trading hours for various markets, the RBI said.
The financial markets include call/notice/term money (current timing: 9 am to 5 pm); market repo in government securities (9 am to 2:30 pm); Tri-party repo in government securities (9 am to 3 pm); and commercial paper and certificates of deposit (9 am to 5 pm).
Further, it also includes repo in corporate bonds (9 am to 6 pm), government securities, including Central government securities, State development loans and Treasury bills (9 am to 5 pm), foreign currency (FCY)/Indian rupee (INR) trades including forex derivatives (9 am to 5 pm); and rupee interest rate derivatives (9 am to 5 pm).
In the case of the Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian rupee (INR) trades including forex derivatives and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives markets, the 10 am to 2 pm timing is applicable to “other than those traded on recognised stock exchanges”.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...