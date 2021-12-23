Money & Banking

RBI imposes monetary penalty on One Mobikwik Systems, Spice Money

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 23, 2021

Both the payment companies have been slapped ₹1-cr fine for non-compliance with RBI directions

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed monetary penalty of ₹ 1 crore each on One Mobikwik Systems and Spice Money.

“It was observed that the above entities had not complied with the directions issued by RBI on networth requirement for Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units,” the RBI said.

As these were offences of the nature referred to in Section 26 (6) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, notices were issued to the entities, it further said.

Also read: Spice Money fined ₹2.44 lakh for non-compliance with RBI directives

After reviewing their written responses and the oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

Published on December 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

payment bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like