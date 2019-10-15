RBI on alert after counterfeit notes resurface

Tracking deals
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is on alert after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found fake currency notes in circulation.
Sources said that all measures have been put in place to detect use of fake notes after NIA shared information that fake notes we're being pumped in from Pakistan. “We are alert to the situation. We have a robust system in place for detecting fake notes," said a banking industry official.
The circulation of high quality fake notes was one of the six major emerging challenges cited by the NIA at a meeting on Monday.
The NIA is the nodal agency for fake note related cases.
Counterfeiting of the newly-designed ₹500 notes shot up by 121 per cent and of the ₹2,000 notes by 21.9 per cent in 2018-19 in comparison to the previous year, according to RBI data.
Of the ₹200 denomination note, which was introduced in August 2017, as many as 12,728 counterfeit notes were detected as against 79 during the previous year.
RBI had earlier issued guidelines for banks on counterfeit notes.
Bank notes tendered over the counter should be examined for authenticity through machines.
Similarly, bank notes received directly at the back office/currency chest through bulk tenders should also be examined through machines.
No credit to customer’s account is to be given for counterfeit notes, if any, detected in the tender received over the counter or at the back-office/currency chest.
In no case, the counterfeit notes should be returned to the tenderer or destroyed by the bank branches/treasuries. Failure of the banks to impound counterfeit notes detected at their end will be construed as wilful involvement of the bank concerned in circulating counterfeit notes and penalty will be imposed.
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Omidyar Network India has led a ₹34-crore Series A2 round in Bengaluru-based Datasigns Technologies Pvt Ltd, ...
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
Fighting many odds, Haryana’s Sonu Bala runs a Common Service Centre
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...