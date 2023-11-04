State Bank of India on Saturday reported a 9.13 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to ₹16,099.58 crore.

The state-run lender had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14,752 crore in the year-ago period and ₹18,356 crore in the June quarter. On a standalone basis, it posted a net profit of ₹14,330.02 crore as against ₹13,264.52 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank, which controls over a fifth of the overall market and has the widest network in the country, reported a total income of over ₹1.12 lakh crore for the quarter under review, up from ₹88,733 crore in the year-ago period.

From an asset quality perspective, its gross non-performing assets ratio was at 2.55 per cent as of September 30, an improvement from 3.52 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.76 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Its overall capital adequacy stood at 14.28 per cent as of September 30.

