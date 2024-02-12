Sundaram Asset Management has appointed Anand Radhakrishnan as CEO. Anand was earlier a part of the company for eight years from 1996 to 2004. He previously served as Managing Director & CIO (Equity) at Franklin Templeton India.

Incumbent Managing Director Sunil Subramaniam will retire in June after leading the organisation for 19 years. Radhakrishnan will take over as Managing Director in July.

Harsha Viji, Executive Vice-Chairman, Sundaram Finance said Radhakrishnan’s leadership skills, seamless alignment with the Group’s culture, coupled with his extensive industry experience makes him a strong addition to the company.