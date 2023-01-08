Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has appointed Surinder Chawla as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. This appointment has been approved by RBI, said a regulatory filing by One 97 Communications on Sunday. PPBL is an associate company of One 97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand.

He replaces Satish Kumar Gupta who retired in October 2022. Since then Deependra Singh Rathore has been serving as the interim CEO of PPBL.

Chawla, who has nearly three decades of experience in retail banking, was previously the Head of Branch Banking at RBL Bank. Prior to joining RBL Bank in 2013, Chawla, a chartered accountant, spent about 12 years in key senior management positions at HDFC Bank, culminating in his role as Head of the Retail Liabilities Product Group.

“I am pleased to welcome Surinder to Paytm Payments Bank to drive our unwavering commitment to deepening financial inclusion and offering an exceptional mobile-first banking experience in India. His rich experience in banking and deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape will bring the necessary expertise to further empower Paytm Payments Bank’s mission,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Board.