Urban co-operative banks (UCBs) got a two-year breather to achieve priority sector lending (PSL) targets. The phase-in time for the achievement of PSL targets by UCBs has been extended up to March 31, 2026.

This is to ease the implementation challenges faced by the UCBs.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said suitable incentives shall be provided to UCBs that have met the prescribed targets as on March 31, 2023. The PSL target as of March-end 2023 was 60 per cent of advances.

The PSL targets for UCBs were revised in 2020. They were provided a glide path till March 31, 2024, to achieve the revised targets.

Under the revised targets, 75 per cent of their advances have to comprise priority sector loans, including loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, export credit, housing, education, and agriculture, among others.

