Yes Bank on Tuesday unveiled its new and refreshed brand logo. The logo is designed to resonate with consumer needs by providing them utmost experience, a company statement said.

Yes Bank launched a vibrant new logo that carries forward the visual of the bank and builds on it. The tick has been transformed into a soaring bird, which represents the Bank’s current position of ‘soaring’, said the company. Moreover, the smoothened-out corners and fluid shapes have replaced the angular edges of the older logo. The blue and red colours have got a makeover with an electric tone, representing high energy.

In addition, Yes Bank is all set to roll out an integrated campaign with the tagline – ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ - which represents the bank’s core focus of being a complete solution provider for every financial matter.

The revamped identity extends across bank’s headquarters, branches, products, digital platforms, and communication materials.

Yes Bank offers deposits, personal loans, e-banking, trade finance, corporate, and business banking services. It serves the food and agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, biotechnology, telecommunications, media, information technology, and infrastructure development industries worldwide.

