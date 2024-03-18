While most political parties have only mentioned a date-wise listing of value of EBs they encashed, ten among the recognised parties -- DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), ADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnettia Kazhagam), SDF (Sikkim Democratic Front), JDS (Janata Dal Secular), JKNC (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Maharashtrawadi Gomtak Party - Goa (MGP Goa), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (United) -- have included the names of donors and the amounts they contributed. A total of 519 parties have submitted their declarations to the Election Commission.

Credits

Reporter: Parvathi Benu

Story: Parvathi Benu and Sindhu Hariharan

Camera: Bijoy Ghosh.

Production: Renil S Varghese

Edit: Shikha Kumari

