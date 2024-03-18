While most political parties have only mentioned a date-wise listing of value of EBs they encashed, ten among the recognised parties -- DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), ADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnettia Kazhagam), SDF (Sikkim Democratic Front), JDS (Janata Dal Secular), JKNC (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Maharashtrawadi Gomtak Party - Goa (MGP Goa), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal (United) -- have included the names of donors and the amounts they contributed. A total of 519 parties have submitted their declarations to the Election Commission.
Credits
Reporter: Parvathi Benu
Story: Parvathi Benu and Sindhu Hariharan
Camera: Bijoy Ghosh.
Production: Renil S Varghese
Edit: Shikha Kumari
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.