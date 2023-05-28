“When a country of India’s size and strength moves forward with determination, it encourages many countries around the world. If India removes its poverty with speed, it will encourage many others to do the same. India’s march towards becoming a developed country will also give confidence to other countries to think of the same,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi was speaking after inaugurating the new Parliament building and dedicated it to the nation on Sunday morning in a ceremony which started with a havan and was followed by multi-faith prayers.

