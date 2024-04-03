“ The India employment report actually had, many, important positive data points to highlight in the way the employment market as a whole. Between 2014 and 2022 , the non-farm nonagricultural sector created about 77 lakhs of jobs every year, compared to 66 lakhs in the previous ten years between 2004 and 14. “said Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran in a conversation with businessline’s Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan.
