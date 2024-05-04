#Nifty and #NiftyBank index have come down sharply on Friday giving back most of the gains. #Nifty is looking slightly unclear and can go either way from here. #NiftyBank index on the other hand can see more fall this week. The #DowJones is looking relatively more positive and can outperform the Indian markets.
#Nifty can fall to 20,000-21,900 if it fails to bounce back immediately. Broadly, 21,900 to 23,000 can be the possible trading range. A breakout on either side of this range will decide the next move for #nifty50. A break above 23,000 can take the #Nifty up 23,400 and 23,500. On the other hand, a break below 21,900 will be bearish. Such a break can drag the #nifty50 down to 21,500 and even 21,000
#NiftyBank index has strong resistance in the 49,500-49,600 region. It can fall to 47,500-47,000. The chances of the fall extending even up to 46,500 cannot be ruled out.
#DowJones is getting strong support around 37,800. It is looking bullish for a rise to 39,200 and 39,500 this week. The outlook will turn negative only if it declines below 38,200.
