Nifty failed to sustain the bounce seen last week. That keeps alive the danger of seeing more fall in the short term before the broader uptrend resumes. #Nifty50 is still looks vulnerable for a fall to 23,500 and 23,000 in the short term. After this fall we can see the #Nifty rising towards 25,000.
The Nifty Bank index on the other hand remains stuck inside a sideways range.The downside is limited with strong support at 49,500. #NiftyBankindex has potential to target 55,000 in the coming weeks.
The Dow Jones witnessed a strong surge last week after the US Elections last week. However, it is coming close to a crucial resistance which can halt the rally. #DowJones has a strong resistance around 44,500. We can expect a strong corrective fall to 41,500 going forward.
