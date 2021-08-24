24-hour Covid vaccination centre launched in Chennai

A 24-hour Corona vaccination centre was launched on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. This will help people take the vaccine shots conveniently, said Tamil Nadu’s health minister M Subramanian.

So far, 2.87 crore people across Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated. On Monday alone, a total of 4.88 lakh persons got the jabs, the highest in a single day.

There is a stock of 8 lakh vaccines with the State, he added.