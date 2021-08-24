News

24-hour Covid vaccination centre launched in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 24, 2021

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Dayanidhi Maran, MP at the inauguration of 24x7 vaccination centre at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai on August 24, 2021.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

On Monday, a record 4.88 lakh persons got the jabs, the highest in a single day.

A 24-hour Corona vaccination centre was launched on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. This will help people take the vaccine shots conveniently, said Tamil Nadu’s health minister M Subramanian.

So far, 2.87 crore people across Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated. On Monday alone, a total of 4.88 lakh persons got the jabs, the highest in a single day.

There is a stock of 8 lakh vaccines with the State, he added.

Published on August 24, 2021

