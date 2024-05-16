Manjushree Khaitan, the chairperson of BK Birla group flagship Kesoram Industries, passed away on Thursday.

The younger daughter of legendary industrialist BK Birla, Khaitan was also the main trustee of Ashok Hall Group of Schools. She was 68.

She joined the Kesoram board in October 1998 and became its chairperson upon the death of her father in July 2019.

She was closely involved in guiding Kesoram as well as its related entities in their operational activities. Her equally close association with education and in particular Ashok Hall Group of schools spanned over four decades.

“Her dedication to the cause of the girl child especially from the less privileged sections of society was legendary. As a philanthropist, she was never found wanting in personally supporting the cause of those in the fringes of society. She was a huge connoisseur of art and supported a large number of artists through her deep involvement with Birla Academy of Fine Arts. Her passing away so early is an irreparable loss to Kesoram and its subsidiaries which had begun to progress well in recent times,” per a statement issued by the BK Birla Group.