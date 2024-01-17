The Adanis have announced investments of Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana. Officials of Telangana Government and Adani Group representatives signed agreements in this regard in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) will invest over Rs 5,000 crore in a 100-MW data centre to be powered by renewable energy, over the coming 5-7 years.

“AEL will work closely with local micro, small and medium enterprises and start-ups to develop a globally competent supplier base for the project. It would provide direct and indirect jobs to 600 people,” an Adani group statement said on Wednesday.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) will invest over Rs 5,000 crore to set up two pump storage projects (PSPs) – 850 MW at Koyabestagudem and 500 MW at Nacharam in the State.

Ambuja Cements, which was acquired by the Ahmedabad-based group, will invest Rs 1,400 crore to set up a 6 MTPA cement plant in the next five years. The unit would be set up across 70 acres and would significantly enhance Ambuja’s capability. It will provide employment to over 4,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd will invest over Rs 1,000 crore in 10 years to set up a comprehensive ecosystem for the research, development, design, manufacturing and integration of counter drone and missile systems at the Adani Aerospace Park.

“The ecosystem developed through these projects would significantly enhance the defence capability of India and would provide employment to over 1,000 people,” it said.