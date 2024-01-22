Air India is likely to have a four-class configuration including first-class, business class, premium economy and economy on its A350-1000s, according to sources. The Tata-owned airline has placed an order for 40 A350s including 20 A350-900 and 20 A350-1000s.

According to top sources, Air India is mulling over adding four class configurations on the A350-1000s. “The A350-1000 is likely to have first-class configuration along with the Boeing 777Xs. The speciality of these A350-1000 is that they are not only larger but can also fly a longer range. It gives us an edge to charge a premium for our product, as well, hence, it makes sense for us to operate these with a four-class configuration.” Air India did not respond to businessline’s query.

businessline had reported that Air India had plans to operate the A350s and Boeing 777X for the North America and Canada markets. According to sources, the airline aims to use the A350-1000 on those routes whereas an industry expert explained that the A350-900 could be used for routes which have a higher capacity such as flights to London.

Deliveries by 2025

The airline had placed an order for 34 A350-1000s and six A350-900 wide-body aircraft. However, according to Airbus’ latest data, the airline later opted for a 20-20 mix. The deliveries of the former are likely to start by 2025.

Air India inducted its first Air India’s A350-900 last month and operated its first flight on January 22. Five more are scheduled for deliveries through March 2024. The airline is said to operate this aircraft on international routes from the second half of this year.

At the Wings India event held last week in Hyderabad, the airline showcased its new product. The A350-900 will have 316 seats in a three-class cabin configuration. Business class aboard aircraft will feature 28 private suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, each boasting direct aisle access and sliding privacy doors. The Premium Economy cabin on this aircraft will have 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration.

The entire existing fleet will have chinaware with silver mandala decal for business class and all the first-class cabins will have golden mandala decal. The much-loved Maharajah will continue to be present on the first and business class chinaware along with a India-inspired, tiffin box-shaped, salt-pepper cruet set in gold finish.

Along with this, Air India has also elevated its first-class amenities kit which will include Ferragamo-designed kits including skincare essentials, accessories, and a keepsake. Loungewear brand TUMI has partnered with Air India for its loungewear slippers. Not only that, the first-class and business class passengers will get to experience memory foam layered mattress toppers and bed premium wool-blended blankets among other things.