Apollo Hospitals will organise the 9 th edition of the International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) along with the 10 th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) on February 13-14 in New Delhi.

The forthcoming conference will also be a part of the ongoing celebrations of Founder’s Day, an annual event that pays tribute to the visionary Founder & Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, Prathap C Reddy.

The IPSC with a theme of “Dream, Dare, Design”, a not-for-profit initiative, is the largest patient safety-focussed conference in Asia that addresses critical issues in patient safety and provides an opportunity to share views, exchange knowledge and establish research collaborations & networking.

Complementing this is the THIT conference which is the largest healthcare and IT-based international conference and trade show in India organised by the Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation. The conference is based on the theme “Butterfly effect in action” and will examine various aspects of Digital Health along with accompanying standards and policies.

“We are striving to bring thought leaders of Health IT and Patient Safety together to form a powerful and winning alliance for healthcare delivery that is powered by digital, thereby creating high accessibility, increased care capacity, high degrees of patient quality and safety leading to delightful care outcomes, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group told newspersons on Thursday.

Around 150 Speakers and over 1,200 delegates from 30 countries are expected to participate in the conference making it a vibrant forum for exchanging ideas and knowledge and a unique opportunity to learn from the best.

The conference is being organised in partnership with leading organisations including International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), Joint Commission International (JCI), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), Quality & Accreditation Institute (QAI), Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), NATHealth, Astron Health Care Consultants and others.

