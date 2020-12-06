News

BBB recommends S Ramann for post of CMD of SIDBI

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 06, 2020 Published on December 06, 2020

Shivendra Tomar recommended for the post of MD&CEO at IFCI

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended S Ramann for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Shivendra Tomar for the post of MD&CEO of IFCI Ltd.

Ramann, who is a 1991 batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service Officer, is currently CEO of National e-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), which is the country’s first information utility.

BBB, which is headed by former Department of Personnel & Training Secretary BP Sharma had interviewed 20 candidates on December 4 and 5 for the vacancy of CMD of SIDBI.

For the post of MD&CEO of IFCI, the BBB had interviewed five candidates before zeroing in on Shivendra Tomar, who is currently the Managing Director of IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd, a subsidiary of IFCI.

Published on December 06, 2020
