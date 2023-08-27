Mission Chandrayann symbolises New India’s character of winning in any situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He also hailed women power in success of the Moon mission

“Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India, which wants to ensure victory and also knows how to win in any situation,” Modi said in his monthly broadcast of Maan ki Baat. Talking about women power, he said that the daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite. “When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed,” he said.

India‘s Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

“When the might of women’s power is added, the impossible can also be made possible. India‘s Mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power,” he said and pointed out that many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission.

“They have handled many important responsibilities such as project director and project manager of different systems. The daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite,” Modi said. “We have accomplished such a lofty flight as today our dreams, as well as our efforts, are big,” he said.

“Along with our scientists, other sectors have also played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3…Many people of the country have contributed,” Modi said. “When everyone’s efforts converged, success was also achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3. I wish that in the future too our space sector will achieve innumerable successes like this with collective efforts,” the Prime Minister asserted

Noting that it has been more than three days that Chandrayaan has reached the moon, the Prime Minister said this success is so grand that any amount of discussion about it is not enough. Referring to the people of the country as family members, Modi said on August 23, India‘s Chandrayaan-3 proved that some “suns of resolve rise on the moon as well”.

Later addressing B20 meeting, he emphasised the celebratory moment that was ushered in by the successful Chandrayaan Mission landing on 23rd August. He said India’s festive season has advanced, and society as well as businesses are in a celebratory mood. Noting the role of ISRO in the successful Lunar mission, the Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of the industry in the mission as many components of Chandrayaan were provided by the private sector and MSMEs. “This is a success of both science and industry”, he said.

