Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which built crucial equipment required for Chandrayaan is also working alongside the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its missions Aditya -L1 and Gaganyaan.

The Mumbai headquartered multinational that contributed to the launch of LVM3 M4 Chandrayaan Mission manufactured booster segments, head end and middle segment, and nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 meters at L&T’s Facility in Powai. The company also manufactured ground and flight umbilical plates, deck panels, and hardware systems for the mission.

“The moon landing is a resounding validation of the tenacity and spirit of the ISRO Scientists. This is a feat of global significance made possible by the inspirational and visionary leadership of PM Modi with his relentless focus on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and innovation. We are proud to have been part of this historic occasion and humbled by the confidence the nation has placed in our high-tech manufacturing expertise,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.

The company has been associated with ISRO for 50 years where it contributed to the manufacturing of the launch vehicle for the SLV 3.

“There is space heritage in space technology wherein one has to build the capability that is required for doing a space mission. Over the years we have built capabilities in manufacturing launch vehicle hardware. In Chandrayaan we contributed to the solid boosters which propelled the launch vehicle into space. Our teams supported the integration of the vehicle launcher and orbiter module onto the vehicle, tracking radars for the flight. A deep space network was built the mechanisms for the antenna were also built. We had a contribution in terms of flight hardware and ground support equipment,” said AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head, of L&T Defence

Space Missions

The company is working with ISRO on its missions Aditya -L1 and Gaganyaan.

“We participate in the PSLV launch missions. We have a position manufacturing facility in Coimbatore and we do heat shields, rocket hardware, and more. The upcoming mission of Aditya -L1 and Gaganyaan wherein humans will be orbiting the Earth. We are doing the flight-rated hardware and will be associated with the mission. L&T is also working on a module for crew and crew escape systems for the mission,” added AT Ramchandani.