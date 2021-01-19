Cisco builds networking lab at IISc

The Centre for Networked Intelligence at IISc has opened its networking lab housed at the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The lab, developed in collaboration with Cisco, has a network test-bed which will enable researchers and students to develop applications, algorithms and experiments in emerging areas in communication and computer networking such as software-defined networking, network function virtualisationand network slicing. The test-bed is equipped with network control, management, and analytics platforms (Cisco DNA centre), wireless controller, enterprise switches and routers, WiFi-6 access points, and an identity management suite.

The Centre for Networked Intelligence, a recently established centre at IISc, is a Cisco CSR initiative to develop next-generation networking methodologies and concept solutions that can derive knowledge from evolved networks of the future.

Commenting on the initiative, Krishna Sundaresan, Vice-President, Engineering, Cisco India & SAARC, said: “Through the Centre for Networked Intelligence, we aim to help students gain insight into a new generation of networking technologies and equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to experiment with and craft cutting-edge networking solutions. We are proud to partner with IISc to empower a new wave innovation and invention through this latest networking lab.”