Corpn directs ITC Grand Chola to cancel public gatherings till Jan 10

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ordered the ITC Grand Chola not to hold any banquets and public gatherings for the next 10 days after 85 people in the hotel have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few days.

“Out of the 609 employees of ITC Grand Chola who were tested, 85 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and this includes those who came in contact (with employees) as well,” S Divyadharshini, Joint Commissioner (Health) Greater Chennai Corporation, told BusinessLine.

“We have asked them (hotel) to cancel all their banquets till January 10 so that we will be able to do the routine test once again on January 8 or 9 and then confirm,” she added.

However, the official said that the existing residents can operate by following the usual Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Also read: Tamil Nadu reports 921 new Covid-19 cases

In a statement, ITC Grand Chola said, “The health and safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. The property has been practicing the necessary SOPs laid down by the authorities, along with its own accredited stringent sanitisation and hygiene protocol.”

It also added, “From social distancing at public areas to rigorous kitchen hygiene, and regular health checks of associates, all safety and preventive measures are being meticulously followed. Every member of the team is trained and sensitised on following the prescribed prevention of Covid -19 protocol, in interest of their safety and that of guests.”

The hotel further said that while the GCC has classified some associates as asymptomatic and mild, the majority of its associates are working from home and so have no contact with other associates and guests.

The civic body has issued an advisory to all luxury hotels to maintain physical distancing norms as per standard operating procedure.