Corpn directs ITC Grand Chola to cancel public gatherings till Jan 10

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ordered the ITC Grand Chola not to hold any banquets and public gatherings for the next 10 days after 85 people in the hotel have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few days.
“Out of the 609 employees of ITC Grand Chola who were tested, 85 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and this includes those who came in contact (with employees) as well,” S Divyadharshini, Joint Commissioner (Health) Greater Chennai Corporation, told BusinessLine.
“We have asked them (hotel) to cancel all their banquets till January 10 so that we will be able to do the routine test once again on January 8 or 9 and then confirm,” she added.
However, the official said that the existing residents can operate by following the usual Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Also read: Tamil Nadu reports 921 new Covid-19 cases
In a statement, ITC Grand Chola said, “The health and safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. The property has been practicing the necessary SOPs laid down by the authorities, along with its own accredited stringent sanitisation and hygiene protocol.”
It also added, “From social distancing at public areas to rigorous kitchen hygiene, and regular health checks of associates, all safety and preventive measures are being meticulously followed. Every member of the team is trained and sensitised on following the prescribed prevention of Covid -19 protocol, in interest of their safety and that of guests.”
The hotel further said that while the GCC has classified some associates as asymptomatic and mild, the majority of its associates are working from home and so have no contact with other associates and guests.
The civic body has issued an advisory to all luxury hotels to maintain physical distancing norms as per standard operating procedure.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
A food blogger looks back at a pandemic year and how her kitchen turned into a gateway to faraway lands
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...