Covid-19: India sees a rise of 97,570 cases in 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India recorded 97,570 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 46,59,984 till date.

The tally of total Covid-19 cases includes 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,196 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 77,472 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,201 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.7 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32128.4.

Earlier, the data showed that five States are contributing to 60 per cent of total cases with Maharashtra at the top followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that in the last few days India has registered a greater number of fresh cases than Brazil.

India is now only behind the US in the total number of Covid-19 cases globally. Earlier this week, India surpassed Brazil to become the second worst COVID-19 hit country globally.