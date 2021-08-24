Covid-19: Kerala to vaccinate all in 18+ age group by Sept end

Kerala Health Minister Veena George convened an emergency meeting to review the Covid-19 situation after the Onam recess on Tuesday decided to accelerate vaccination to ensure maximum possible coverage and administer at least one dose to all in the 18+ age group by September.

This requires a district-level roadmap for implementation of the vaccination drive, the Health Minister said. Utmost care should be taken to avoid any delay in vaccine procurement and distribution. An adequate number of syringes is now available; a shortage was reported last week from some parts of the state.

Rise in cases expected

The Centre has agreed to supply 1.11 crore doses of vaccine in response to a specific request. The minister hoped that even more supplies would be made available going forward. The emergency meeting assessed the state's preparedness to deal with any major jump in daily new Covid cases.

The state is expecting an increase in the post-Onam season when infection contracted ahead or during the festival will manifest over the next 7-10 days. The last two days have indicated a slight tapering of the spread intensity, but the number of deaths needs to be brought down.

Those undergoing home isolation need to be put under strict watch to observe the mandatory Covid-appropriate protocols and do not precipitate incremental infections. Those who develop severe symptoms must be given emergency medical assistance.

Pediatric care invited focus

The minister also directed officials to ramp up overall vaccination to the maximum level. In case a single participant of a public event develops symptoms, the entire group of attendees must undergo a diagnostic test. Those with symptoms as well those who come into with them too must take the test.

The meeting assessed that each district is taking steps to ensure an adequate number of beds, beds with oxygen support, ICUs and ventilators in case a feared third wave manifests itself. Unlike the earlier two phases, pediatric facilities are being ramped up everywhere because of a potential threat to children. Oxygen has been stocked in adequate quantities. Non-Covid treatment must not be neglected.