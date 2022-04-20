Covid-19 vaccination: More than 17 lakh total doses administered in India on April 19

India vaccinated more than 17 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, April 19, as per the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data, as of 7 am on April 20, 17,23,733 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 43,225 were first doses and 5,61,713 were second doses administered to the 18+ population.

About 38,898 first doses and 1,35,448 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 3,52,983 first doses and 3,76,749 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 24,709 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,90,008 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) in the last 24 hours.

About 186.90 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far. This includes 91.38 crore total first doses and 80.47 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. About 5.79 crore total first doses and 4.07 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

About 2.50 crore first doses and 8,62,840 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 2,11,000 precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.55 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30.86 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.33 crore doses and West Bengal with 13.67 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 12,340. 2,067 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,547 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,22,006.