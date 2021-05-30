Covid lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray to address the State tonight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the State tonight at 8:30 pm.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will address the state tonight (30th May 2021) at 8:30 pm,” read an announcement from the official Twitter account of the Office of the Maharashtra CM.

The virtual conference comes ahead of the previous deadline for the state-wide Covid-19 restrictions which were to end by June 1. The restrictions will now be extended till June 15, State health Minister Rajesh Tope had said earlier this week, as per reports.

The Maharashtra CM is expected to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation and changes in updated guidelines for lockdown-like curbs in the State.

Tope had previously announced some relaxations in Covid-19 related restrictions for shops selling essential items in Pune, allowing them to run for a certain period of time on weekends as well, as per a LiveMint report.

This comes as the number of cases has come down in Pune.

However, state-wide restrictions will not be lifted owing to 21 districts having over 10 per cent positivity rate, the Maharashtra Health Minister had said as per the report.

Certain guidelines will be issued for areas where the situation has improved.

Maharashtra reported 20,295 new patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, Tope said on Saturday. 31,964 additional patients have been cured. Total 53,39,838 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total active patients are 2,76,573. The patient's recovery rate in the state is 93.46 per cent, the Maha Health Minister tweeted on Saturday.