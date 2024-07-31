The death toll in multiple landslides that wrecked Chooralmala and Mundakkal villages in Kerala’s Wayanad district has risen to 162. The bodies of 83 victims have been identified so far and more than 50 houses were fully destroyed in the landslides.

The search and rescue operations which were suspended on late Tuesday night after 20 hours of operations resumed on Wednesday morning. Army has begun steps to construct a Bailey bridge connecting Chooralmala and Mundakkal.

Also watch: Visuals from the Landslide at Chooralmala

George Kurian, Union Minister of Fisheries, reached Wayanad to take stock of the situation and interacted with NDRF, CRPF and Army officials. The Minister also visited relief camps.

Later speaking to reporters, the Minister said the Prime Minister is monitoring the situation, and has deputed him to visit the affected areas. The Union Home Minister also spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance from the Government.

On the rescue efforts by the Central Government, the Minister said two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Indian Army, and two IAF helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations. Three additional teams of NDRF, with search and rescue equipment are on the way. A dog squad has also been deployed for search and rescue operations.

Columns of the Madras Engineering Group have been deployed for the construction of 3 Bailey bridges, which will depart for the site by 1600 hours. Two columns of army with stores have been airlifted from Thiruvananthapuramto Kozikhode.

One 110 feet Bailey bridge and three search and rescue dogs have been airlifted from Delhi to Kozhikode. Helicopter reconnaissance of the Engineering Team to assess damage being done to work out further resources required to be inducted, the Minister said.

The Indian Navy’s ship INS Zamorin has been deployed to assist in establishing movement of rescue workers to the other side of the damaged bridge. The situation is being monitored by the Central Government at the highest level. Both control rooms of the Home Affairs Ministry are monitoring the situation 24x7 and providing all possible assistance to the state, he said.