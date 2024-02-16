The Defence Ministry said the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various capital acquisition proposals amounting to ₹84,560 crore.

The approvals accorded by the DAC, which is chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, lay special emphasis on the procurement of various equipment from Indian vendors, the Defence Ministry said.

The DAC has accorded AoN under the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category for procurement of a new generation of anti-tank mines having seismic sensors and provision of remote deactivation with additional safety features, it added.

Operational efficiency

In order to enhance operational efficiency and domination in the tactical battle area for engaging targets that are beyond visual line of sight by the mechanised forces, the AoN under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category has been accorded for procurement of Canister Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition System.

The AoN also has been accorded for procurement of Air Defence Tactical Control Radar under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category to strengthen Air Defence Systems, especially capabilities to detect slow, small and low-flying targets as well as surveillance, detection and tracking of different targets.

To enhance surveillance and interdiction capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the AoN for procurement of medium range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, through the Buy and Make category, has been granted.

‘one step ahead’

Besides, to keep the Indian Naval ships one step ahead of the threats posed by adversaries, the AoN under the Buy (Indian) category has been accorded for procurement of Active Towed Array Sonar having capabilities to operate at low frequencies and various depths for long range detections of adversary submarines.

“The AoN has also been accorded for procurement of Heavy Weight Torpedoes for enhancing attacking capabilities of Kalvari Class submarines. The AoN for sustainment support through Follow On Support (FOS) and Repair Replenishment support through Follow On Supply Support (FOSS) for 24 MH60R aircraft under Foreign Military Sale route with the US Government has also been accorded,” the Ministry said.

The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of Flight Refueller Aircraft for enhancing the operational capabilities and reach of the Indian Air Force.

The AoN under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category for procurement of Software Defined Radios for the ICG has also been granted. This will fulfill the requirement of the ICG for having high-speed communication with secure networking capability for seamless information exchange between the ICG and the Indian Navy units.

To create a friendly defence start-up ecosystem and promote procurement of Advanced technologies from start-ups and MSMEs developed under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund schemes, the DAC has approved amendments in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 w.r.t. benchmarking and cost computation, payment schedule, procurement quantity etc.

This will provide the much-needed incentive along with a supportive business environment for the start-ups and MSMEs under iDEX and TDF schemes, truly in the spirit of ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

