Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has cut the price of liquefied natural gas (LPG) by ₹100 as a gift to the women on International Women’s day.

An Oil Ministry spokesperson said, “₹100 cut announced by PM will be applicable from midnight tonight.”

“Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by ₹100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,” Modi tweeted on X.

A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost ₹803 in Delhi for the general public after the ₹100 cut announced by the government.

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY25. As on March 1, 2024, there are more than 10.27 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

The total expenditure will be ₹12,000 crore for FY25. The average LPG consumption of PMUY consumers has increased by 29 per cent from 3.01 refills in FY20 to 3.87 refills (till January 2024) prorated for FY24. All PMUY beneficiaries are eligible for this targeted subsidy.

In October 2023, the government increased the targeted subsidy to ₹300 (from ₹200 earlier) per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per annum.

