Diginoor.io raises $1 million in seed funding

Diginoor.io, a Singapore-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, on Wednesday announced raising of $1 million in seed funding from investors Contrary Capital, Polygon Fund, Sandeep Nailwal, Kunal Shah, Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi (MD at Embassy Capital), and others.

Founded in 2021 by Chennai-based teenage entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, Diginoor is India’s first NFT marketplace. It launched India’s first movie collectables from Rajinikanth-starrer hit film ‘Sivaji The Boss’ in July 2021.

“We started Diginoor to sell NFTs of iconic Indian cinema content, right from Rajinikanth dialogues to metaverse Kabali suits. We plan on using these funds to hire a talented team across functions and tap into the plethora of content in the Indian media industry,” Diginoor co-founder Shaamil Karim said in a press release.

Diginoor said it has sold out its first NFT collection from the movie Sivaji. It recently launched NFTs from other Rajinkanth films like Chandramukhi and Kabali as well as songs composed by AR Rahman and metaverse versions of movie set props. Diginoor counts India’s oldest and largest production houses like AVM Productions, Reliance Entertainment and a host of other major studios as its partners.

Future plans

Diginoor is also planning to start selling Bollywood NFTs along with exclusive music and celebrity NFTs, giving fans of cinema an opportunity to participate and collect exclusive content.

“We’re here to build the web 3.0 revolution, homegrown out of India, through cinema and gaming. We’re building exciting projects at Diginoor using NFTs and smart contract-powered decentralised gaming. It’s time we build cutting-edge tech out of India and compete on a global level,” said Yash Rathod, Co-founder of Diginoor.