The much-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) was tabled in the Parliament on Thursday with a wide-ranging exemptions to the government.

The Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha amid demands by the Opposition members to refer it to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny.

According to the proposed Bill, the Centre may have the right to collect any information from the Data Protection Board of India (to be set up) and any Data Fiduciary or intermediary.

“No suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against the Central government, the Board, its Chairperson and any Member, officer or employee thereof for anything which is done or intended to be done in good faith under the provisions of this Act or the rules made thereunder. The Central government may, for the purposes of this Act, require the Board and any Data Fiduciary or intermediary to furnish such information as it may call for,” the Bill said.

According to experts, this provision is an attempt to weaken the authority of the Data Protection Board, and thus, curtailing citizens’ control over their personal data, and also making it prone to misuse to target individuals, groups, and communities.

They further observed that the provision may be used to clip the wings of the Right To Information (RTI) Act, which makes access to government data a fundamental right.

”Section 37 provides the Data Protection Board certain advisory powers through which the Board may recommend blocking public access to a computer resource or a platform,” Prashant Phillips, Executive Partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys, said.

Under Section 37 of the Bill, the Board has only advisory powers, while the final authority still vests with the Centre.

“It is pertinent to note that the Centre has powers to limit access under the Information Technology Act, 2000,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said that the Bill has very clearly and transparently defined the government’s will have a right to access the data only in the event of law and order/national security challenges or pandemic.

