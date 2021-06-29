Disha App downloaded by over 17 lakh women in AP for protection

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take up a door-to-door campaign for creating awareness on the Disha App developed by the State government to ensure safety of women. He was speaking on the occasion of the launch of an awareness campaign on the app in Amaravati on Tuesday.
Over 17 lakh people have downloaded the Disha App so far and it would reach one crore downloads, Reddy said, adding that the App has also received four national awards.
The App has been developed in a way that can alert the police control room when a woman/girl in distress shakes the smartphone with the App three times or touches the “SOS” button.
The App also has the option called ‘Track My Travel’ for safety and guidance during travel. The Chief Minister said the safety and security of women shall not be compromised, adding that 18 Disha police stations have already been set up in the State and the Disha Act has been brought-in.
Further, the Chief Minister added that the government has set up 900 mobile patrolling teams in sensitive areas where crime is likely to occur. A woman police officer has also been appointed in village and ward secretariats.
