Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before a Special Court of Patna against former Additional District Magistrate Jayshree Thakur and four other co-accused in a disproportionate asset case.

The Special Court took cognizance of the complaint on July 25. The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of a charge-sheet filed by Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Patna in a disproportionate asset case registered against Jayshree Thakur, a former Additional District Magistrate of Bhagalpur, and others such as her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, their son Rishikesh Chaudhary, daughter Rajshree Chaudhary and Kaushal Kishor Sinha.

The ED said in a public statement that its probe revealed that main accused Jayshree Thakur while functioning at different posts amassed disproportionate assets amounting to ₹13,98,38,213 during the period spread from January 12, 1987 to June 30, 2013 in her name, and her immediate family’s name.

“The disproportionate assets amounting to ₹13,98,38,213 were acquired through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a public servant in violation of various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Indian Penal Code, 1860,”charged the ED.

New properties identified

Earlier, ED stated that they had provisionally attached properties of the former ADM worth ₹6.84 crore. Subsequent investigation resulted in identification of new properties worth ₹3.94 crore acquired out of proceeds of crime. “Thus total properties worth ₹10.78 crore including 21 immovable properties worth ₹5.48 crore in the form of plots of land and flats situated at Bhagalpur and Banka districts and movable properties in the form of available balance of ₹5.05 crore in 41 bank accounts of various banks and 12 insurance policies of ₹26 lakh in the name of the main accused and her family members have been prayed for confiscation from the Hon’ble Court,” added the agency.

The ED, however, is continuing with its investigation to ascertain proceeds of crime.