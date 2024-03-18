Amid growing focus over luxury segments and premium homes, IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA) has launched a course on real estate in the form of an elective course offered within the MBA programs.

IIMA has launched four elective courses in the real estate domain that are well subscribed.

IIM Bangalore also offers real estate elective courses.

Few other institutions such as CEPT University, NICMAR University, RICS School of Build Environment, NMIMS do offer real estate programs. But the supply of higher education falls short of a gaping demand.

IIMA will now produce top-quality real estate specialists through its suite of core and elective courses across various MBA programs (1-year MBA-PGPX, 2-year MBA-PGP, and 2-year MBA-FABM).

The courses are being offered by Prof Prashant Das and Prof Abhiman Das.

“Students who earn this distinction set themselves apart from their peers and join an elite group of real estate professionals. We are delighted to have a chapter of ASG (Alpha Sigma Gamma of American Real Estate Society) at IIM Ahmedabad. This partnership allows us to work together to bolster real estate education in the region and disseminate information regarding the many opportunities in this field,” said Prof Prashant Das.

There are nearly 900 real estate programs (bachelors’/masters’) by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors in the UK alone.

RICS accredits programs in Australia (120), Singapore (8) and Hong Kong (61). The Urban Land Institute lists nearly 90 universities globally (60 in the US alone) that offer real estate programs or specializations.

MIT, Harvard University, Wharton, Stanford, UC Berkeley, all have real estate programs up to PhD levels.

