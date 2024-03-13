CMR College of Engineering & Technology has won the Sustainability and Business Quiz competition organised by the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA).

Organised in association with the NMDC, the quiz saw participation from 30 colleges in the preliminary round.

While Bhavan’s Vivekananda College of Science, Humanities & Commerce bagged the second prize, Gitam School of Business secured the third position. The winners received a cash prize of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000, respectively.

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and National Institute of Smart Governance Senior Vice-President Srinath Chakravarty presented the prizes to the winners at a function organised on Monday.

Top engineering and business colleges from the city including Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, JNTU, Indian Institute of Management & Commerce, Badruka PG Centre, and Andhra Mahila Sabha, participated in the competition, HMA President Jaywant Naidu said here in a statement on Wednesday.

