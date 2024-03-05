Anna University and Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirapalli, have signed an MoU to establish an academic and research partnership between the two institutions. As per the MoU, a Ph.D Program in Public Policy and Management will be offered by BIM and AU, specifically for the Fellows of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Program as per Anna University norms.

Faculty from Anna University will be the Ph.D. Supervisors and faculty from BIM will be the Ph.D Co-Advisor. The curriculum will be jointly developed by Anna University and BIM

Dual Degree programs

There will be exchange of faculty and students in the areas of Public Policy and Management and joint research project works will be carried out in the areas of Public Policy and Management. Dual Degree programs with tier-1 global institutes will be there, says a release.

R Velraj, Vice Chancellor, AU, commented, the new business order is witnessing growing convergence of management and technology. This MoU seeks to take advantage of this convergence with the two institutes coming together to leverage their respective knowledge and skills in Public Policy and Management.

According to Asit K Barma, Director of BIM, already ranked very high on sustainable development indexes, Tamil Nadu provides an outstanding narrative for research in public policy and management space. The MoU between Anna University and BIM makes the perfect script to seize the growing public policy and management research opportunity and significantly contribute to policy-making and capacity building.