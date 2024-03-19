Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah (PW) has witnessed over 100 per cent growth in its online business for the academic year 2024-25.

The Vishwas Diwas, PW’s annual flagship event, saw over 200,000 enrollments, resulting in more than ₹100 crore in revenue within 12 days from the start of flagship event for the academic year.

Growth driver

The online business of PW continues to be a growth driver for the edtech unicorn as nearly 60 per cent of the company’s revenue continues to be generated from this segment, said Atul Kumar, CEO PW Online. The offline sector accounts for 40 per cent of the revenue.

“Currently PW online has 27 lakh paid users of the app. We aim to double our revenue in this academic year,” said Kumar.

He noted that the internet penetration rate in India went up indicating a large addressable market and the significant potential for online learning, especially in areas where traditional brick-and-mortar education cannot reach due to heavy capital expenditure and teacher shortages.

“With a rising number of students taking board and competitive exams annually, there is also a clear indication of the expanding scope for PW’s addressable market,” Kumar said.

PW online has seen increasing interest in learners opting for test preparation– NEET, JEE, UPSC, Gate and other exams.

“Our courses are priced at nearly one-third of the cost as that of others, while maintaining the quality of education. In test prep, NEET is our highest selling course,” he noted.

In FY23, the online paid course segment saw a surge of 182 per cent in enrollment as compared with the prior year, while its in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) education suite, ‘Alakh AI’, has garnered over 1.5 million users in under two months since its launch.

The edtech unicorn Physics Wallah is on course to report more than ₹2,000 crore in revenue in the ongoing financial year 2023-24 (FY24), cofounder Prateek Maheshwari, told businessline.