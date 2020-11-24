ESIC extends ABVKY scheme up to June 2021

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
ESI Corporation (ESIC) has announced the extension of the “Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana” (ABVKY) by another one year up to June 30, 2021and relaxed the eligibility conditions for the period between March 24, 2020 and December 31, 2020.
The Corporation had earlier introduced (on a pilot basis) a new cash benefit under ABVKY – effective from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020, to provide cash compensation to insured persons rendered jobless. This has been extended up to end-June next year.
Highlighting the relaxed (eligibility) conditions, the corporation in a notification said that the insured person should have been in employment for a minimum of two years before his/ her unemployment, and should have contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding to unemployment and minimum of 78 days in one of the three contribution periods in two years before losing the job. It has enhanced the unemployment relief up to 50 per cent of the average per day earning during the previous four contribution periods subject to a maximum 90 days of unemployment, the claim is payable for the full month of unemployment. The claim can be made 30 days from the date of losing the job.
The insured person can scan and upload the documents (AB1 Claim Form, Aadhaar, bank account details etc.) online or submit a hard copy duly signed at the concerned ESIC branch office.
The original eligibility conditions of the ABVKY scheme would, however, hold good for those rendered unemployed on or before March 23, 2020 and on or after January 1, 2021.
