Weber Drivetrain, an electric vehicle startup, has announced an automated manufacturing facility at Chakan MIDC in Pune.

Weber Drivetrain has committed ₹35 crore in Phase 1 to set up a manufacturing unit under the ‘Make In India’ initiative for e-mobility. The plant will incorporate automation integration, including semi-robotics, to produce made-in-India BLDC hub motors and controllers for electric vehicles, according to a company statement.

The products would range in capacity from 0.25 kW to 4 kW and cater to e-bicycles, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles.

The Weber Drivetrain team, led by Prashant Shete, will also offer end-to-end vehicle integration solutions for vehicle manufacturing OEMs. Weber Drivetrain is expected to launch its products and solutions by December 2022.

“We are extremely proud and excited to mark our first steps into the Indian EV market. As minimising barriers to electric vehicle adoption is critical to meeting India’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals, Weber Drivetrain is poised to offer a widespread, realistic solution to mass EV adoption in the country,” said Shete, the founder and MD of Weber Drivetrain.

Weber Drivetrain’s services include design, development, testing, validation and manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for electric vehicles. The company has a partnership with Shinwin Motors, a leading Chinese EV motor manufacturer, for the design and development of BLDC motors.