A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders on Friday met the Election Commission of India and again pressed charges made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about delayed publication of voter turnout in constituencies that went to the polls in the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Briefing media after their hour-long meeting with the Commission, Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Sinhgvi questioned the inordinate delay in making public the voter turnout on certain seats and said it reflected a “trust-deficit” with the poll body.

He pointed out that there was a 5 to 5.7 per cent difference in the voter turnout data released initially and after revision. The comparative figure for those constituencies in 2019 was 1 per cent to 2 per cent,raising doubts about the electoral process. The Congress leader said this despite the Commission issuing a detailed rebuttal on Friday to similar charges made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

He also said the other issue raised with the Commission was why it has not taken action on 11 complaints of violation of the model code of conduct against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, though some of them were lodged in April.