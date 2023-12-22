As the year draws to a close, the travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand, marking a remarkable comeback for the sector. Industry players are witnessing a substantial uptick, with domestic travel seeing a y-o-yincrease of over 54 per cent and international travel not far behind at 38 per cent. The festival season has brought about a travel fervor, with an approximate 30 per cent surge in advance bookings, indicating strong anticipation for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

EaseMyTrip’s Co-Founder, Rikant Pittie, notes, “This festival season, there’s an approx 30 per cent increase in advance bookings. People are locking in plans early, anticipating celebrations and reunions during the Christmas and New Year’s long weekend.”

Top destinations

Popular domestic destinations are in the limelight, with Goa, Pondicherry, Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala leading the pack. On the international front, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Thailand, London, Maldives and Qatar are capturing the attention of enthusiastic travellers.

ixigo’s Group CEO and Co-founder, Aloke Bajpai, emphasises, “Domestic travel searches for December are up 38 per cent y-o-y, whereas international travel has seen a rise of 54 per cent this year-end as compared to last.”

The allure of beachside holidays is undeniable, as reflected in booking trends showing Goa as the most booked non-metro destination in 2023. Furthermore, searches for travel to Malaysia and Thailand have witnessed a remarkable m-o-m increase, exceeding 100 per cent , following recent visa policy changes allowing a 30-day visa-free stay for Indians.

SOTC Travel’s President and Country Head - Holidays, Daniel D’Souza, highlights, “Indians are leveraging on every opportunity to travel and with the holiday season approaching, we are witnessing a growth of 20 per cent y-o-y in our bookings.”

Airfares, however, tell a different story, with a spike of 10-20 per cent on popular routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Goa, Delhi-Kerala, Delhi-Bangalore, and Delhi-Jaipur. This increase is attributed to the festival rush, particularly around Christmas and New Year.

As travellers gear up for the upcoming long weekends, there is a discernible demand for premium and luxury accommodations. Private vacation homes and villas are particularly sought after, with a steady and upward trajectory. Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays, observes a remarkable 50 per cent growth in destinations like Alibaug in Maharashtra, reflecting a broader trend across similar locations, including Goa.

Citing the growth in interest for unique experiences, Booking.com’s Country Manager for India, Santosh Kumar, states, “As per our Travel Predictions 2024 research, 85 per cent of Indian travellers revealed that they feel more alive when they are on vacation.”

Travel upswing

The trend extends beyond borders, with 3.5 million Indians abroad planning their return, adding to the festival buzz. The surge in travel is not solely driven by holidays; weddings are playing a significant role in this travel upswing.

Gaurav Patwari, VP - Air Category at Cleartrip, reveals, “The number of year-end season bookings has increased by 8 per cent. The top 5 non-metro domestic destinations are Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar. The top 5 international destinations are Bangkok, Dubai, Singapore, London and Abu Dhabi.”

Millennials and young professionals are contributing to the diverse landscape, showing a keen interest in offbeat experiences, outdoor and adventure activities and unique accommodations. This aligns with the evolving travel preferences, as highlighted by SOTC Travel’s data indicating a blending of familiar destinations with hidden gems.