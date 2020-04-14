FSSAI gives additional time for licence renewals

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to give additional time to food business operators (FBOs) for renewal of licenses and registrations till June 30, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 outbreak.

It has also decided to extend the timeline for the mandatory submissions of annual returns for FY20 and half yearly returns by licensed food businesses till July 31.

In its latest order, the food safety authority noted that due to restriction of movements during the lockdown, the FBOs are finding it difficult to file applications for renewals of licenses and registrations.

“The FBOs whose license/registration has expired or is expiring during the period March 22, 2020 to May 31, 2020 are given a grace period to apply for renewal of license/registration till June 30, 2020 without any late fee. In the interim period their licenses/registrations will be deemed valid,” the FSSAI order stated.

According to the FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations 2011, all licensed food business operators involved in manufacturing and processing including re-labellers, re-packers and importers are required to submit annual returns of their food businesses for every preceding year by May 31. In addition, businesses involved in manufacturing and processing of milk and milk products are required to submit half-yearly returns (within one month of the end of the preceding half-year) to the licensing authorities.

In a separate order, FSSAI said, “Considering the difficulties being faced by FBOs in submission of half yearly and annual returns returns during the lockdown, in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of annual returns for FY2019-20 and half-yearly return for October 2019-March 2020, till July 31, 2020.”

For FBOs based out of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, whose licenses and registrations expired or are expiring between August 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020, additional time till June 30, 2020 has been given to renew their licenses or registrations, the FSSAI added.