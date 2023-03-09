The Power Ministry launched a slew of measures including offering additional coal and gas-based capacity to creating a portal for optimising surplus generation capacity in a bid to meet the country’s peak power demand, expected at 229 gigawatts (GW) in April 2023.

Electricity demand is expected to break previous records in 2023 as higher consumption is likely due to growing requirements from domestic and industrial consumers and above normal temperatures coupled with heat waves in March to May.

As Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts searing summers with above normal temperatures in north-east, eastern, central India and parts of northwest India, the Power Ministry has chalked out a multi-pronged strategy to ensure availability.

In a review meeting on Tuesday, Power Minister RK Singh directed top officials from Ministries of Power, Coal & Railways and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to ensure there is no load-shedding. Fair and transparent mechanism for coal allocation to States will also be ensured.

CEA expects India’s energy demand at 142 billion units (BU) in April 2023, highest for 2023, before tapering to 141.20 BU in May and 117 BU in November.

As part of the strategy, power utilities have been directed to undertake maintenance for coal-based plants in advance to avoid disruptions during peak summer months. Besides, all imported coal-based plants will run at full capacity from March 16.

Additional capacity

By March-end, the Ministry will offer an additional coal-based capacity of 2,920 megawatts (MW). In addition, two units at Barauni (2X110MW) will also be made available during the crunch period.

Besides, gas-based power would be used to meet any peak demand and NTPC will run its 5,000 MW gas-based power stations during April-May. Also, 4,000 MW of additional gas-based power capacity would be added by other entities. GAIL has assured the necessary supply of gas.

Railways has said that it will provide 418 rakes to coal mining companies and captive blocks as well as enhance the number of rakes in due course. To meet the projected demand, Railways will induct more coal carrying wagons and freight locomotives. Besides, 4,500 km of new tracks are expected to be commissioned in FY23, majority of which will be on coal carrying routes.

PUShP portal

Every year there are issues in meeting the demand, forcing some States to resort to power cuts. The crisis is observed particularly during April, May, September and October. To address this, the CEA has launched the PUShP portal, which creates a national-level generating capacity utilisation mechanism.

“Many times some States are power surplus during some period of time, but keep generating stations under reserve shutdown due to low demand, while others are facing crisis. In the absence of any mechanism, the resources, even though available, are not utilised to meet overall demand and there is load shedding. This portal will help check that,” a senior government official said.

Coal stocks

India’s current daily average coal consumption is around 2.3 million tonnes (mt) per day, while daily production is about 3.3 mt a day.

The Coal Ministry said that as of March 9, more than 100 mt of coal is available in the country, which includes 64 mt at mine pitheads, 6 mt in transit at good sheds, washery & ports and 31 mt at thermal power plants.

