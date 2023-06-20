Ahmedabad, June 20 Senior retired bureaucrat and former Union Finance Secretary & Revenue Secretary, Hasmukh Adhia, has been appointed Chairman of GIFT City Ltd, the entity responsible for developing India’s first smart city Gujarat International Finance-Tec City in Gandhinagar. As GIFT City Chairman, Adhia replaces Sudhir Mankad, former chief secretary of Gujarat.

Besides GIFT City, Adhia has also been appointed Director and Chairman of the boards of State public sector undertakings Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (GACL) and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC) with immediate effect, the regulatory filings said. The appointments are as non-executive chairman.

Adhia, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 1981 batch, currently serves as an advisor to the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He was part of the panel appointed by the Gujarat government to recommend measures for the post-Covid economic revival of the State. The panel had recommended divestment of state PSUs, except the ones in the strategic sectors.

At present Adhia is a non-executive Chairman of Bank of Baroda, and also the Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat. He serves as a member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. He also serves as Vice-President in Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI) and Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar.