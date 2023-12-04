History is repeating itself in Chennai. On this day (December 4) in 2015, the city witnessed unprecedented floods due to heavy rainfall caused by El Nino. Today, due to heavy rain caused by the Michaung Cyclone, the city is seeing a repeat of what was witnessed eight years ago.

Many parts of the city are flooded with people taking to social media to post the situation across the city. Bus service is badly affected, and both air and rail services - both suburban and long distance - have been suspended.

The Michaung Cyclone has caused water stagnation on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, affecting the route to Perungudi on the OMR | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Water level at the Bridge No 167 near Sullurpeta station is reaching the danger mark. There is no power in many parts of the city and the situation in suburbs like Madambakkam and Perungudi looks like the ocean. In Perungalathur, a crocodile was seen crossing the road.

S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said that the cyclone lies about 110 km East-North East of Chennai. In the last 7 hours, it has moved at the speed of about 10 kmph. It is expected to move further in North West direction and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today’s forenoon. Further, it will move parallel to coast in to North Tamil Nadu south Andhra Pradesh and is expected to cross Mannur and Masulipatinam on Tuesday forenoon.

Chennai, Chengelpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur will witness heavy rainfall and strong winds till tonight, he said.

Chennai’s daily activities were disrupted by the impact of Cyclonic Storm Michaung on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR