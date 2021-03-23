HPCL translocates 10,000 trees for laying LPG pipeline

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
HPCL has successfully translocated 10,000 trees for laying its pipeline on a 51-km stretch with the support of HMDA Urban Forestry, Telangana government and the Tree Protection Committee.
This was a prelude to laying an LPG pipeline along the Outer Ring Road, from Chinnagolconda to Ghatkesar, near here to facilitate supply of LPG gas.
The exercise was a success with 98 per cent of the trees and plants surviving within the 30 days of translocation. The team is working towards reviving and saving the other trees too.
HPCL is carrying out the work with the necessary approvals from Urban Forestry and Tree Protection Committee under the supervision from the local officers of Forest department. “Tree Protection Committee inspected the site at ORR chainage of 127 Km on March 19 and were pleased with the work, seeing the fresh twigs on the plants and trees, translocated 35 days ago, B Seshachary, DGM, HPCL, said in a statement.
Following a visit of transplant sites by Thirupelu Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Urban Parks), Urban Forestry, said the team was impressed with 98 per cent trees surviving.
