Hyd-Mumbai high speed rail track: DPR to be ready in 6 months

If all goes well, one may be able to reach Mumbai from Hyderabad in just three hours in train compared to one and a half hour travel time in flight in near future. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has just commenced the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and held discussions with the state govt officials.

According to a senior official, the report is expected to be ready in about six months.

A high speed rail track is being proposed to connect Kolluru in Sangareddy district near here with Thane in Maharashtra. The initial plan is to facilitate travel of 750 passengers in ten coaches with halt at 10 stations including Vikarabad, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Sholapur. Pandaripur, Baramati, Pune, Lonavala and Navi Mumbai.

As per the estimation of NHSRCL officials, the project would rquire acquision of 1198 hactres of land and the same was informed to the Telagnana Government officials by the representative of the corporation in a meeting held in Sangareddy Collectorate on Wednesday.

As of now, the train travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai takes about 12-14 hours. Road travel also takes the same time to cover about 700 km. The areal distance is about 621 km between the two cities.

The High-Speed Rail (HSR) project apart from being a technological marvel, would afford many quantifiable benefits like saving in travel time, vehicle operation cost, reduction in pollution, job creation, reduction in accidents/ enhanced safety, imported fuel substitution, and reduction in pollutants, according to NHSRCL.

It is now working on Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project.