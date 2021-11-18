Hyd-Mumbai high speed rail track: DPR to be ready in 6 months

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
If all goes well, one may be able to reach Mumbai from Hyderabad in just three hours in train compared to one and a half hour travel time in flight in near future. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has just commenced the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and held discussions with the state govt officials.
According to a senior official, the report is expected to be ready in about six months.
A high speed rail track is being proposed to connect Kolluru in Sangareddy district near here with Thane in Maharashtra. The initial plan is to facilitate travel of 750 passengers in ten coaches with halt at 10 stations including Vikarabad, Kalburgi (Gulbarga), Sholapur. Pandaripur, Baramati, Pune, Lonavala and Navi Mumbai.
As per the estimation of NHSRCL officials, the project would rquire acquision of 1198 hactres of land and the same was informed to the Telagnana Government officials by the representative of the corporation in a meeting held in Sangareddy Collectorate on Wednesday.
As of now, the train travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai takes about 12-14 hours. Road travel also takes the same time to cover about 700 km. The areal distance is about 621 km between the two cities.
The High-Speed Rail (HSR) project apart from being a technological marvel, would afford many quantifiable benefits like saving in travel time, vehicle operation cost, reduction in pollution, job creation, reduction in accidents/ enhanced safety, imported fuel substitution, and reduction in pollutants, according to NHSRCL.
It is now working on Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...